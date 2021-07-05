Increase in exports of fruits and vegetables to China can provide GDP growth - Kyrgyz Agriculture Ministry

An increase in exports of fruits and vegetables to China may become a potential source of growth in the country's gross domestic product (GDP) and a segment of the Russian market, the Ministry of Agriculture of the Kyrgyz Republic said, Trend reports with reference to Kabar.

An increase in the volume of exports of fruits and vegetables can significantly accelerate economic growth in exporting countries, create jobs, strengthen the material and technical base and increase the level of income in rural areas. In addition, it will enable smallholder farmers to be included in the creation of the value chain, the report said.

It is noted that within the framework of the World Bank's Economic Development of Regions Project in Osh oblast and Osh city implemented by ARIS, under the auspices of the Ministry of Economy and Finance and the Ministry of Agriculture of the Kyrgyz Republic, a value chain will be created and developed in the cultivation of fruits, berries and vegetables.

As a result, the development of intensive horticulture, the development of greenhouses is expected using innovative resource-saving technologies with the use of advanced technologies that contribute to increasing the processing and export potential of agricultural products, the statement said.