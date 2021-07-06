Kyrgyz MP takes part in OSCE PA summer meeting in Austria

Tazabek Ikramov, Chairman of the Committee on International Affairs, Defense and Security of the Jogorku Kenesh, takes part in the summer meeting of the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly in Vienna on July 5-6, Trend reports with reference to Kabar.

Within the framework of this meeting, Chairman of the Committee on International Affairs, Defense and Security of the Jogorku Kenesh Tazabek Ikramov met with Vice President of the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly, head of the delegation of the Republic of Azerbaijan to the OSCE PA, deputy of the Milli Mejlis of the Republic of Azerbaijan Azay Guliyev. The sides discussed issues of bilateral inter-parliamentary cooperation, as well as interaction within the OSCE PA and TurkPA.

A meeting was also held with deputy of the Norwegian Parliament Kari Heriksen, a candidate for the post of chairman of the Assembly. At the meeting, Tazabek Ikramov outlined issues of interaction and assistance in the fight against coronavirus infection.