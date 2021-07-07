Kyrgyzstan reports 1,198 new COVID-19 cases

Kyrgyzstan reported on Wednesday 1,198 new COVID-19 cases, raising the tally of infections in the country to 134,501, Deputy Minister of Health of the country Zhalalidin Rakhmatullaev told at a briefing, Trend reports with reference to Kabar.

The country conducted 10,428 coronavirus tests over the past day.

781 new recoveries are reported over the past day, bringing the the total number of people having recovered from the virus 114,756.

4,253 people are currently hospitalized across the country and 12,315 patients are receiving treatment at home.

Meanwhile, 9 new virus related deaths were reported, taking the nationwide count to 2,063.

Among the new cases 38 are medical workers, bringing the total number of contracted medical workers to 5,682.