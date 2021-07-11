1,295 new COVID-19 cases recorded in Kyrgyzstan

Kyrgyzstan registered 1295 new confirmed COVID-19 infections over the past 24 hours. The total number of infections has reached 139,648 cases, , Trend reports with reference to Kabar.

758 more patients recovered over the past day and 9 people died, raising the total recoveries in the country to 118,008 and the death toll to 2,102.

At present, 4,636 patients are still undergoing treatment in hospitals and 13,741 are receiving treatment at home.

A total of 7,080 tests have been carried out across the country during the day.

Kyrgyzstan has started its COVID-19 vaccination campaign on March 29. Since the vaccination program began, 129,175 people have been vaccinated in Kyrgyzstan.