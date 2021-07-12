Kyrgyzstan’s COVID-19 cases top 140,978

Kyrgyzstan’s total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases hit 140,978, after 1,330 new cases were reported on Monday, Trend reports with reference to Kabar.

The new cases were discovered out of 6,859 COVID-19 medical tests that were conducted in the country during the last 24 hours.

The total number of recovered patients in the country stood at 118,771 including 763 new recoveries over the past day.

A total of 4,694 patients are being treated in hospitals, including 221 in intensive care units, while 14,240 patients are receiving treatment at home.

Meanwhile, 11 more deaths were registered over the past day, taking the count to 2,113.