Kyrgyzstan adds 1,292 new coronavirus cases

Another 1,292 people in Kyrgyzstan were tested positive for COVID-19 in the past day, Deputy Minister of Health and Social Development Zhalalidin Rakhmatullaev told during a briefing on Tuesday, Trend reports with reference to Kabar.

He added that the country’s tally of coronavirus infection has climbed to 142,270.

In addition, 923 patient across Kyrgyzstan have cured of the disease, taking the nationwide number of recoveries to 119,694.

The deputy health minister informed that coronavirus has claimed lives of 10 more patients in the last 24 hours.

Thus, Kyrgyzstan’s death toll from COVID-19 has reached 2,123 on Tuesday.

Treatment in hospitals is provided to 4,587 patients, while 14,702 are being treated at home.

In addition, 5,289 PCR analysis were conducted throughout Kyrgyzstan in the past day.