Over 1,100 recoveries from coronavirus registered in Kyrgyzstan
Kyrgyzstan added on Sunday another 1,103 recoveries from coronavirus infection, the Republican Headquarters for Combating COVID-19 said, Trend reports citing Kabar.
According to the report, total number of Kyrgyzstan's recoveries from the respiratory disease stands at 125,161.
The country's tally of COVID-19 infections has reached 149,029 after an overnight registration of 1,373 new cases.
In the past day, 10 fatalities from the virus were registered across Kyrgyzstan, bringing the nationwide death toll to 2,175.
Hospitals of the republic provide treatment to 4,725 people, while 15,753 patients are being treated at home.
The HQ said that 6,666 PCR tests were carried out in Kyrgyzstan in the past day.
