Kyrgyzstan records 602 new COVID-19 cases

Kyrgyzstan recorded on Sunday 602 new COVID-19 cases, raising the tally of infections to 169,017, Trend reports citing Kabar.

The Republican Headquarters for Combating COVID-19 reported 1,478 new recoveries over the past day, raising the total recoveries in the country to 156,925.

The headquarters also reported 10 new deaths, bringing the death toll to 2,399.

Currently, 2,947 patients are receiving treatment in hospitals throughout the country and 5,359 patients - at home.

Kyrgyzstan has started COVID-19 vaccine jabs on March 29 after receiving Chinese donated vaccine. In, addition the Central Asia country received Sputnik V vaccine from Russia in April, later in July the country received Astra Zeneca and QazVac.

A total of 537,202 people have received the first dose of coronavirus vaccines in the country, with 168,119 taking two doses.