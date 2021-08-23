4,869 people vaccinated in Kyrgyzstan over past day

Over the past day, 4,869 people received the COVID-19 vaccine in Kyrgyzstan, according to data of the Republican Headquarters for Combating COVID-19, Trend reports with reference to Kabar.

1,181 people received the first dose and 3,688 people were vaccinated with the second.

In total 635,867 people were vaccinated with the first dose, and 356,215 people with the second dose.