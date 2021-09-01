Kyrgyzstan reports 142 new COVID-19 cases
Kyrgyzstan registered on Wednesday 142 new COVID-19 cases, pushing its total caseload to 175,876, Trend reports with reference to Kabar.
According to the latest report of the Republican Headquarters for Combating COVID-19, the number of recoveries from the coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan increased to 170,067 after 290 more were added in the last 24-hour period, while the death toll reached 2,532 with 4 new deaths.
A total of 1,036 COVID-19 patients are receiving treatment in hospitals throughout the country and 795 patients are being treated at home.
Kyrgyzstan has started COVID-19 vaccine jabs on March 29 using China-donated vaccine. To date, in total 681,078 have been administered in the country.
