Kyrgyzstan reports 142 new COVID-19 cases

Kyrgyzstan registered on Wednesday 142 new COVID-19 cases, pushing its total caseload to 175,876, Trend reports with reference to Kabar.

According to the latest report of the Republican Headquarters for Combating COVID-19, the number of recoveries from the coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan increased to 170,067 after 290 more were added in the last 24-hour period, while the death toll reached 2,532 with 4 new deaths.

A total of 1,036 COVID-19 patients are receiving treatment in hospitals throughout the country and 795 patients are being treated at home.

Kyrgyzstan has started COVID-19 vaccine jabs on March 29 using China-donated vaccine. To date, in total 681,078 have been administered in the country.