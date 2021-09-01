Kyrgyzstan, Kuwait to boost cooperation between two countries

Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan Ulukbek Maripov received Advisor to the Emir of the State of Kuwait, Special Adviser to the UN Secretary General and Chairman of the International Islamic Charitable Organization Abdullah Maatuk Al-Maatuk, Trend reports with reference to Kabar.

The press service of the Cabinet of Ministers said that during the meeting, the sides discussed the prospects for cooperation between the two states, including in the implementation of humanitarian projects on the territory of the Kyrgyz Republic with the support of the Kuwaiti side.

Abdullah Maatuk Al-Maatuk congratulated the Kyrgyz people on a significant event - the 30th anniversary of the country's independence, and expressed his readiness to provide further humanitarian and social support to the republic.

Ulukbek Maripov expressed gratitude to the Kuwaiti side for assistance in the implementation of various social projects in Bishkek and regions of the country, such as the construction of hospitals, educational and social facilities, as well as for activities to support vulnerable groups of the country's population.

The chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers invited the Kuwaiti side to consider the implementation of the project for the construction of an oncological center in Osh.

The sides noted the need to further strengthen bilateral cooperation between the two countries in trade, economic, investment, cultural, humanitarian and educational spheres.