75 parties intend to participate in parliamentary elections in Kyrgyzstan
At 18:00 on September 3, the Central Election Commission of Kyrgyzstan received notifications from 75 political parties about their intention to participate in the parliamentary elections, which will be held on November 28, 2021, Trend reports citing Kabar.
The list of parties intended to run in elections:
1. Social Democrats
2. Uluttar Birimdigi
3. Ishenim
4. Alliance
5. Party of the Greens of Kyrgyzstan
6. Zharatman El.
7. Patriotic Party of Unity of Kyrgyzstan
8. Ata Meken
9. Active
10. Biilik Elge
11. Yiman Nuru
12. Socio-political party Nadezhda Naroda
13. Akyikat Kyrgyzstan
14. Alliance of Political Forces of Kyrgyzstan
15. Ar-Namys
16. Socio-political party "Power in Unity "
17 Democratic Party" Azattyk
18 Yntymak
19 Aalam
20 Tilekteshtik
21 Ak Asaba
22 Ak Bata
23 Socialist
24 Zhany Mezgil
25 Kuchtuu region
26 Butun Kyrgyzstan
27 People's Democratic Party of Kyrgyzstan
28 Adilet
29 Aruuzat - El Kutu
30 Ata-Zhurt Kyrgyzstan
31 Mekenchil El
32 Birge-Together
33 Zhany ERA
34 Bizdin El
35 Kelechek-Future
36 Eldik Party
37 People's Party" My Fatherland
38 Veterans of the war in Afghanistan and Participants of other local military conflicts
39 Asyl-Muras Zhashtar
40 Republican Party "Ulutman"
41. Emgek Partyyasy
42. Amanat
43. ORDO.
44. National revival "Asaba"
45. Liberal Democratic Party of Kyrgyzstan
46. Chon Kazat
47. Zamandash
48. Zhashasyn Kyrgyzstan
49. Akshumkar
50. TURAN
51. Uluu-Zhurt
52. Prava Cheloveka
53. Liberal Progressive Party
54. Aykol Kyrgyzstan
55. Congress of the Peoples of Kyrgyzstan
56. Party of People's Action
57. Egemen Kyrgyzstan
58. LEGALIZE
59. Nur
60. People's Patriotic Party of Kyrgyzstan" Tynchtyk "
61. People's control
62. Peasant (farmer) party of Kyrgyzstan
63. Chyndyk
64. Youth Progressive Party of Kyrgyzstan
65. Reforma
66. Muras
67. Party of People's Self-Government" Ak Sanat "
68. Ak-Niet.
69. Peasants (farmers) of Kyrgyzstan" Baba Dyikan "
70. Kyrgyzstan
71. Motherland and creation" Ak-Sham "
72. ASHAR-Altan".
73. Commonwealth of Peoples of Kyrgyzstan
74. Erkin Kyrgyzstan
75. Ene zhurogu - Meken