75 parties intend to participate in parliamentary elections in Kyrgyzstan

At 18:00 on September 3, the Central Election Commission of Kyrgyzstan received notifications from 75 political parties about their intention to participate in the parliamentary elections, which will be held on November 28, 2021, Trend reports citing Kabar.

The list of parties intended to run in elections:

1. Social Democrats

2. Uluttar Birimdigi

3. Ishenim

4. Alliance

5. Party of the Greens of Kyrgyzstan

6. Zharatman El.

7. Patriotic Party of Unity of Kyrgyzstan

8. Ata Meken

9. Active

10. Biilik Elge

11. Yiman Nuru

12. Socio-political party Nadezhda Naroda

13. Akyikat Kyrgyzstan

14. Alliance of Political Forces of Kyrgyzstan

15. Ar-Namys

16. Socio-political party "Power in Unity "

17 Democratic Party" Azattyk

18 Yntymak

19 Aalam

20 Tilekteshtik

21 Ak Asaba

22 Ak Bata

23 Socialist

24 Zhany Mezgil

25 Kuchtuu region

26 Butun Kyrgyzstan

27 People's Democratic Party of Kyrgyzstan

28 Adilet

29 Aruuzat - El Kutu

30 Ata-Zhurt Kyrgyzstan

31 Mekenchil El

32 Birge-Together

33 Zhany ERA

34 Bizdin El

35 Kelechek-Future

36 Eldik Party

37 People's Party" My Fatherland

38 Veterans of the war in Afghanistan and Participants of other local military conflicts

39 Asyl-Muras Zhashtar

40 Republican Party "Ulutman"

41. Emgek Partyyasy

42. Amanat

43. ORDO.

44. National revival "Asaba"

45. Liberal Democratic Party of Kyrgyzstan

46. ​​Chon Kazat

47. Zamandash

48. Zhashasyn Kyrgyzstan

49. Akshumkar

50. TURAN

51. Uluu-Zhurt

52. Prava Cheloveka

53. Liberal Progressive Party

54. Aykol Kyrgyzstan

55. Congress of the Peoples of Kyrgyzstan

56. Party of People's Action

57. Egemen Kyrgyzstan

58. LEGALIZE

59. Nur

60. People's Patriotic Party of Kyrgyzstan" Tynchtyk "

61. People's control

62. Peasant (farmer) party of Kyrgyzstan

63. Chyndyk

64. Youth Progressive Party of Kyrgyzstan

65. Reforma

66. Muras

67. Party of People's Self-Government" Ak Sanat "

68. Ak-Niet.

69. Peasants (farmers) of Kyrgyzstan" Baba Dyikan "

70. Kyrgyzstan

71. Motherland and creation" Ak-Sham "

72. ASHAR-Altan".

73. Commonwealth of Peoples of Kyrgyzstan

74. Erkin Kyrgyzstan

75. Ene zhurogu - Meken