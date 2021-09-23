Kyrgyzstan, Russia to increase air travel starting Oct. 5

Given the improvement of the epidemiological situation in Kyrgyzstan, air travel between Russia and Kyrgyzstan will be increased on a reciprocal basis from Oct. 5, Deputy Chairwoman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan Zhyldyz Bakashova wrote on her Facebook page, Trend reports citing Kabar.

She added that a flight on the Moscow-Osh route will be carried out with a frequency of 4 flights a week; St. Petersburg - Bishkek - 1 flight a week, St. Petersburg - Osh and Novosibirsk - Osh 1 flight a week on each route, Krasnoyarsk - Osh, Ekaterinburg - Osh and Irkutsk - Osh 1 flight a week on each route.

"I would like to note that, according to the Republican Headquarters for Combating COVID-19, the epidemiological situation in Kyrgyzstan has stabilized, the vaccine and sanitary standards protect against COVID-19. Despite the decrease in cases of coronavirus and community-acquired pneumonia, it is necessary to receive the vaccine and strictly observe sanitary and epidemiological norms," Bakashova wrote.