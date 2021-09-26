56 new COVID-19 cases recorded in Kyrgyzstan

Kyrgyzstan reported 56 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, according to the Republican Headquarters for Combating COVID-19, Trend reports citing Kabar.

The new infections brought the country's total tally to 178,258.

Meanwhile, 508 people are receiving treatment in hospitals throughout the country and 824 patients are being treated at home,

The headquarters also reported 84 more recoveries over the past day, taking the count to 172,848.

One more death was confirmed, taking the death toll to 2,600.

Kyrgyzstan has started COVID-19 vaccine jabs on March 29 after receiving Chinese donated vaccine. In, addition the Central Asia country received Sputnik V vaccine from Russia in April. For to-date, the country has administered 802,841 vaccines.