Kyrgyzstan adds 58 new COVID-19 cases

Kyrgyzstan registered 58 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, taking the tally in the country to 178,375, Trend reports citing Kabar.

The Republican Headquarters for Combating COVID-19 said that the total number of recoveries from COVID-19 in Kyrgyzstan increased to 173,005 after 93 new ones were added.

The death toll rose to 2,604 with two new fatalities during the last 24 hours.