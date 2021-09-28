Kyrgyzstan adds 58 new COVID-19 cases
Kyrgyzstan registered 58 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, taking the tally in the country to 178,375, Trend reports citing Kabar.
The Republican Headquarters for Combating COVID-19 said that the total number of recoveries from COVID-19 in Kyrgyzstan increased to 173,005 after 93 new ones were added.
The death toll rose to 2,604 with two new fatalities during the last 24 hours.
Subscribe to Trend in Google News! Subscribe
Latest
President Ilham Aliyev played decisive role in Azerbaijan's victory in Second Karabakh War - Russian expert
Commander of Azerbaijani Special Forces meets with war veterans on occasion of anniversary of second Karabakh war (PHOTO/VIDEO)
Azerbaijan achieves historical success due to strong will and far-sighted policy of President Ilham Aliyev - Ambassador of Uzbekistan
CITY College, University of York Europe Campus holds seminar on "Gamification: The Contemporary Way to Engage Employees and Customers" in Baku (PHOTO)
President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva visit grave of national leader Heydar Aliyev at Alley of Honors (PHOTO)
Turkey's deputy national defense minister on visit in Azerbaijan to pay respect to martyrs of Second Karabakh War (PHOTO)