Sadyr Zhaparov, Fumio Kishida discuss topical issues of Kyrgyz-Japanese relations

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Zhaparov met today in Glasgow with Prime Minister of Japan Fumio Kishida on the sidelines of the 26th UN Climate Change Conference of the Parties (COP26), the press service of the head of state reported, Trend reports citing Kabar.

The head of state, congratulating Fumio Kishida on his election to the post of prime minister of Japan, noted that he was glad to meet and greet him personally.

During the conversation, the sides discussed the state of bilateral Kyrgyz-Japanese relations.

Sadyr Zhaparov highly appreciated the activities of the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) and expressed gratitude to the Government of Japan for cooperation within the framework of the JDS project, thanks to which government officials from Kyrgyzstan are trained in Japanese universities. Thus, this cooperation serves as a bridge of friendship between the two countries.

Fumio Kishida shared his memories of his trip to Kyrgyzstan in 2015 and expressed his readiness to continue bilateral cooperation on various projects, in particular on the green economy.

Following the meeting, the sides agreed to maintain a political dialogue at the highest level.