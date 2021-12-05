Kyrgyz Cabinet aims to increase share of electric vehicles in country

The Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan aims to create conditions for a significant increase in the share of electric vehicles in the country, Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers Akylbek Zhaparov told during a meeting with representatives of companies supplying electric vehicles, Trend reports citing Kabar.

The head of the Cabinet stressed the importance of the transition to sustainable modes of transport.

“We intend to launch electric buses in the capital. For us, the priority is to increase electric transport in the country and create the appropriate infrastructure. The draft Tax Code of the Kyrgyz Republic should provide for exemption from VAT on the import of electric vehicles for the next 3-5 years. We are moving towards a green economy,” he said, adding that the importance of developing a green economy was noted by the president of the country at the international climate forum in Glasgow.

Akylbek Zhaparov examined various models of electric vehicles and tested one of them.

During the meeting, mechanisms for the provision of electric vehicles for leasing were also discussed, as well as the possibility of updating the vehicle fleet of the Presidential administration of the of the Kyrgyz Republic for an ecological mode of transport.