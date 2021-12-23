Kyrgyzstan, India ready to further strengthen military cooperation

Minister of Defense of Kyrgyzstan Baktybek Bekbolotov met with Ambassador of India to Kyrgyzstan Alok Amitabh Dimri, the press service of the Defense Ministry of the republic said, Trend reports with reference to Kabar.

The meeting included exchange of views on current aspects of bilateral military and military-technical cooperation.

Minister Bekbolotov noted that in recent years bilateral Kyrgyz-Indian military contacts have significantly intensified and are developing fruitfully in a wide range of areas, in particular, military education, military-technical cooperation and combat training.

In conclusion, the sides expressed readiness to further strengthen and develop military cooperation between Kyrgyzstan and India to ensure the stability and security of the two countries.