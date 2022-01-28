Kyrgyzstan evacuates 1,470 residents from villages bordering Tajikistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 28

Trend:

The authorities of Kyrgyzstan evacuated 1,470 residents of villages located in the area of the border conflict with Tajikistan, the Kyrgyz Ministry of Emergency Situations stated, Trend reports citing TASS.

"At the moment, 1,470 local residents have been evacuated, of which 1,200 have been placed with acquaintances and relatives. Part of the population was evacuated to the villages of Margun, Ravat and the city of Batken," the report says.

The ministry noted that 270 people are placed in temporary accommodation centers, among them - 104 women, 19 men and 147 children. The evacuees are equipped with all essentials.