Kyrgyzstan reports about 11 servicemen injured as result of conflict on border with Tajikistan

11 servicemen were injured as a result of conflict on Kyrgyz-Tajik border, the press service of the Ministry of Health of Kyrgyzstan said Friday, Trend reports citing Kabar.

Four servicemen have shrapnel wounds and two - gunshot wounds.

"The condition of the wounded is assessed as moderate severity," the report said.

On Jan. 27, from 5:30 p.m. to 6:00 p.m., Tajik border guards unilaterally blocked a section of the Batken-Isfana road in the area of ​​Tort-Kocho in Batken region of Kyrgyzstan.

As a result of negotiations, at 7:30 p.m. the road section was reopened for traffic.

However, around 7:35 p.m., the situation worsened due to the use of weapons and fire by the Tajik side on the border units of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan in the Chyr-Dobo area of ​​ Batken region. The Tajik side used mortars and grenade launchers.

To date, Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan have agreed on a complete ceasefire on the border.

President Sadyr Zhaparov appealed to Kyrgyzstanis with the assurance that the situation at the border would be resolved peacefully.

As of Jan. 28, it was reported that the night passed quietly and the situation at the border is stable.