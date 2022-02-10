Kyrgyzstan’s GDP amounted to KGS 37B in January this year

Gross domestic product in January this year, according to preliminary estimates, amounted to more than KGS 37 billion and compared to January 2021 increased by 1%, head of the Foreign Trade Department of Kyrgyzstan Gulsara Sulaimanova told during a press conference in Bishkek, Trend reports with reference to Kabar.

She noted that excluding enterprises on the development of Kumtor deposit, the volume of GDP in January this year amounted to more than KGS 35 billion and grew by 1.1%.

The head of the department said that the volume of industrial production in January 2022 was more than KGS 22 billion and compared to January last year decreased by 4.5% due to the reduction of production of chemical products (20.5%), rubber and plastic products, other non-metallic mineral products (18.7%), food (including drinks) and tobacco products (7.7%) as well as the extraction of minerals (6.6%).

"Positive trends were observed in construction, where the increase in volumes amounted to 1.6%, agriculture - 2.4%, wholesale and retail trade - 7.3%," Sulaimanova added.