Meat production increased by 2.6% in Kyrgyzstan

As of Feb. 1, 2022 economic entities of all categories produced 31.2 thousand tons of meat in live weight in the republic, which is 774 tons or 2.6% more compared to the same period last year, the press service of the Ministry of Agriculture of Kyrgyzstan said, Trend reports with reference to Kabar.

The increase in meat production in the republic is due to the growth of the number of farm animals, except sheep and goats and poultry.

According to the National Statistics Committee, at the end of 2021, the number of cattle increased by 34,600 heads and amounted to 1 million 750.3 thousand heads, horses by 7.7 thousand heads and amounted to 547.3 thousand heads, sheep and goats decreased by 865 heads and amounted to 6 million 277.8 thousand heads and poultry decreased by 146.4 thousand heads and amounted to 5 million 923.9 thousand heads.

All oblasts of the republic produced more meat than the corresponding period in 2021, except for Batken Oblast, where meat production was 99.9% of the corresponding period last year.