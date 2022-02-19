Kyrgyzstan confirms 32 new COVID-19 cases
Kyrgyzstan’s Health Ministry reported 32 new COVID-19 infections on Saturday, Trend reports with reference to Kabar.
The new infections brought the country's total tally to 200,287 cases.
The ministry said that 165 more recoveries were registered over the past day, taking the count to 193,957.
Meanwhile, 3 more people died from COVID-19 complications, bringing the death toll to 2,942.
There are 273 COVID-19 patients being treated currently in hospitals, with 46 in intensive care units and 1,543 receiving treatment at home.
2,815 coronavirus tests were conducted over the past day.
