Construction of 11 social facilities completed in Issyk-Kul Oblast in 2021

In 2021, the State Agency for Architecture, Construction, Housing and Communal Services under the Government of the Kyrgyz Republic at the expense of the republican budget completed the construction of 11 objects of social importance, Trend reports with reference to Kabar.

In total, last year the construction of 39 social facilities was conducted for which KGS 325.1 million were financed from the budget.

Out of 11 social objects, 4 were schools, 2 cultural objects and 5 water supply facilities.

Currently, the Agency presented 77 social facilities in Issyk-Kul Oblast in the list of objects financed from the republican budget for 2022. Of these, 53 are objects of construction, 2 objects of major repairs and 22 objects of drinking water supply, where a total of KGS 2 billion 686 million 900 thousand is needed.