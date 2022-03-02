Head of Kyrgyzindustria JSC meets with representatives of Turkish business circles

President of Kyrgyzindustria OJSC Zharausul Abduraimov met with Honorary Consul of the Kyrgyz Republic in Bursa (Turkey) Bilal Tutush and representatives of Turkish business circles on Tuesday, Trend reports citing Kabar.

The press service of Kyrgyzindustria said that Abduraimov spoke about the activities and goals of the Kyrgyzindustria open joint stock company, whose main task is to develop the country's industrial sector, in particular the textile industry.

Abduraimov, expanding cooperation with foreign partners and attracting investments is one of the priorities in the work of Kyrgyzindustria OJSC. He also noted the prospects for cooperation between organizations in the construction of a leather and shoe factory, workshops for the production of accessories for textiles in Kyrgyzstan. The president of Kyrgyzindustry OJSC expressed support for the initiatives of Turkish businessmen and readiness for cooperation in the industrial sector.

In turn, the Honorary Consul of the Kyrgyz Republic in Bursa, Bilal Tutush, stressed that he was interested in strengthening the bridge of cooperation between Kyrgyzstan and Turkey. He noted that he is ready to provide support in attracting Turkish investors and companies, as well as new technologies for the development of the country's economy.

Bilal Tutush spoke in detail about the importance of the industrial sector for the development of the country's economy. He shared the main factors influencing the growth potential of the industrial sector and noted that the main advantage of the sector is the creation of many new jobs. The consul expressed his readiness to organize meetings with entrepreneurs on every issue, including the issue of industrial production for dyeing fabrics. He especially focused on the fact that cooperation between Kyrgyzindustriya and the representative office of Kyrgyzstan in Bursa would be mutually beneficial and result-oriented.

In conclusion, the head of Kyrgyzindustry OJSC expressed confidence that this meeting would open up wide opportunities for the development of fruitful relations between the two countries. He emphasized that Kyrgyzindustria has developed a large number of investment projects on mutually beneficial issues with a high potential for implementation, and also expressed readiness for further cooperation.