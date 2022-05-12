Kyrgyzstan, Turkey discuss prospects for bilateral partnership

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 12. Minister of Economy and Commerce of Kyrgyzstan Daniyar Amangeldiyev met with Turkish Minister of Treasury and Finance Nureddin Nebati to discuss prospects for bilateral partnership, Trend reports with reference to the Kyrgyz Ministry of Economy.

During the meeting, ministers discussed issues of establishing a Kyrgyz-Turkish Development Fund, which will strengthen relations between the two countries and contribute to the Kyrgyz economy.

Amangeldiyev prioritized the expansion of bilateral cooperation with Turkey in areas such as trade, investment, and entrepreneurship.

The meeting took place as part of the Kyrgyz minister's visit to the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development's 31st Annual Meeting of the Board of Governors (EBRD).