Kyrgyzstan, Turkmenistan to further strengthen bilateral co-op

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 13. Kyrgyzstan and Turkmenistan will further enhance cooperation in trade, economic, cultural, and humanitarian spheres, Speaker of Kyrgyz Supreme Council Talant Mamytov said during his visit, Trend reports via the statement of the Supreme Council of Kyrgyzstan.

“Kyrgyzstan is interested in the further development of trade, economic, cultural and humanitarian relations with Turkmenistan. The priority in this regard is to increase collaboration in the fields of energy and agriculture. Moreover, inter-parliamentary cooperation between the two countries must be expanded,” Mamytov said.

He also congratulated Serdar Berdimuhamedov on his election as President of Turkmenistan and wished him success in his work.

Berdimuhamedov, for his part, expressed his thoughts on the realization of collaborative economic projects.

"We plan to build a comprehensive partnership with Kyrgyzstan," he said.