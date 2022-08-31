President of Kyrgyzstan congratulates nation on Independence Day

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 31. President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov congratulated the nation on the Independence Day on August 31, Trend reports citing the press service of the Kyrgyz President.

In his congratulatory speech at the solemn ceremony of raising the national flag on the occasion of the 31st anniversary of the country's independence, Japarov praised the Kyrgyz people for their strong sense of national spirit.

"Our most important value is that we are a sovereign, freedom-loving people with a rich history and a beautiful native language, and there is no greater wealth and happiness than that," Japarov underlined.

"Representatives of more than eighty nationalities live in peace and harmony on our fertile land. The most important wealth of Kyrgyz people is our unity. Honoring the traditions of our ancestors, we must cherish friendship, harmony and mutual understanding as the apple of our eyes," he said.

He noted that the main areas of focus right now are the preservation of independence and a priceless legacy of Kyrgyzstan, an increase in the socioeconomic power of the country, the consistent implementation of large-scale program tasks and reforms launched in recent years, the welfare and prosperity of the people, as well as a strong economic and social policy.