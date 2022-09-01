Swiss organization helps Kyrgyz entrepreneurs to boost honey production (Exclusive)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 1. Helvetas - an independent Swiss development organization is helping Kyrgyz entrepreneurs to boost honey production, a source in Helvetas told Trend.

Within the framework of BaiAlai: Small Business and Income Creation Program, Helvetas is actively developing Kyrgyzstan's beekeeping sector in the south of the country since 2018.

According to the organization, in 2017 there were only 15 beekeepers in Kyrgyzstan's remote Alay and Chon-Alay districts, but today their number has grown to 217.

"At the end of 2021, the volume of production of all beekeepers in these districts was 108,542 tons. It is worth noting that the original plan was to produce an average of 10-15kg of honey per hive, but beekeepers trained under the program produce an average of 17-25kg per beehive," the Helvetas said.

Overall, 19,500 people directly benefited from the Programme activities, which are focused on promoting beekeeping, handicraft, tourism, and cattle in Alay and Chon-Alay districts.