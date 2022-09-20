Kyrgyzstan taking leading positions in terms of economic growth among EAUE countries - official

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 20. Kyrgyzstan is taking leading positions in terms of economic growth among EAUE countries, said today the Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan Akylbek Japarov, Trend reports via Kyrgyz Media.

During a meeting of the Investment Council under the Cabinet of Ministers, Japarov underlined that Kyrgyzstan is coming out on top in terms of economic growth, wage growth, and income growth among the EAEU countries.

"Kyrgyzstan set the task of ensuring GDP growth of at least 6 percent this year, and following the results of 8 months of 2022, the growth is 8 percent. We have increased trade thanks to fiscal reforms without introducing any new taxes and the tax base,'' he said.

He noted that last year the country received more than $1 billion of investments and stressed the importance of introducing new approaches to attracting investments.

"We need new approaches, new investments. I hope that the construction projects of the Kambar-Ata HPP-1, the China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan railway will become locomotives for attracting investments," Japarov stressed.