Kyrgyzkomur reveals volume of coal production in 8M2022 (Exclusive)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 25. The volume of brown coal production of the Kyrgyz state enterprise Kyrgyzkomur amounted to 603,000 tons from January through August 2022, a source in Kyrgyzkomur told Trend.

"According to the resolution of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan for the northern part of the region in 2022, it was entrusted to prepare and extract 2.6 million tons of coal," the message said.

As reported, from August 1 to September 5, 2022, the enterprise shipped 80,000 tons of high-quality coal to the population of Kyrgyzstan.

The state enterprise Kyrgyzkomur is engaged in the extraction and shipment of coal at the Kara-Keche deposit, providing the northern part of the country with coal.