EBRD defines priority areas of activities in Kyrgyzstan (Exclusive)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 28. The latest Kyrgyzstan strategy plan 2019-2024 of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) was adopted on July 10, 2019, a source in EBRD told Trend.

According to the bank, the main priority goals for Kyrgyzstan in the next two years will be to foster sustainable growth by strengthening regional cross-border linkages, enabling small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) to scale up and bolster competitiveness, to promote sustainability of public utilities through commercialization and Kyrgyzstan's private sector participation.

"Furthermore, the Bank will seek to support the reduction of regional economic disparities, by increasing its outreach to less developed rural areas, in particular in the southern regions, and addressing inclusion gaps in relation to gender and youth across sectors," the bank added.

The current projects portfolio of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development in Kyrgyzstan, which consists of 75 programs, is estimated at 179 million euros.

Notably, the EBRD has been cooperating with Kyrgyzstan since 1992. In total, the bank has invested 940 million euros to implement 213 projects throughout the country.