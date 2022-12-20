Kyrgyzstan aims to reform road infrastructure - official

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 20. Kyrgyzstan aims to reform the road infrastructure by introducing electronic control systems, said Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan Bakyt Torobaev, Trend reports with reference to the press service of the Kyrgyz government.

According to him, today the leadership of Kyrgyzstan sets the following goals:

- introduction of digital technologies in the route assignment system and the sale of electronic tickets;

- improving the infrastructure of bus stations through projects within the framework of public-private partnerships,

- production of electric buses for intercity routes.

In addition, the importance of addressing issues of ensuring the integrated use of the transport and transit potential of Kyrgyzstan in the context of new multimodal transport corridors using the ports of the Caspian Sea through the territories of Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan and Azerbaijan and further to European countries was also noted.