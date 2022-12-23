Uzbek-Kyrgyz Development Fund working on number of projects for 2023

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 23. As part of the activities of the Uzbek-Kyrgyz Development Fund for 2023, an extensive number of projects are being developed, the press service of the Fund told Trend.

According to the Uzbek-Kyrgyz Development Fund, next year, it is planned to finance projects both through direct lending instruments and through investment financing of the most promising and significant projects.

"As of 2023, the Uzbek-Kyrgyz Development Fund is developing projects in the manufacturing and manufacturing industry (projects worth more than $142 million), transport and storage (the cost of projects for more than $129 million), as well as electricity supply (over $148 million)," the Fund said.

In the context of the activities of the Fund, the main emphasis is not only on the payback of projects, but also on various scientific and major achievements, such parameters include the creation of jobs, an increase in tax deductions in the country's budget, and the development of economic activity of producers in Uzbekistan and Kyrgyzstan.