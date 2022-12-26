Number of tourists visiting Kyrgyzstan from Saudi Arabia to increase - Kyrgyz official

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 26. The number of tourists from Saudi Arabia visiting Kyrgyzstan will likely reach 8,000 people this year, said First Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan Adylbek Kasymaliev, Trend reports citing the Asharq Al-Awsat international newspaper.

Kasymaliev told Asharq Al-Awsat in Riyadh that during the COVID-19 pandemic, the number of Saudi tourists arriving in Kyrgyzstan dropped to zero, but later it increased to 4,000 people in 2021.

"During the last five years, Kyrgyzstan received over 30,000 Saudi tourists. Kyrgyzstan has great tourism potential with available technological capabilities for investment, modern technology, and the exchange of experiences," Kasymaliev said.

He also defined the following priority areas of partnership between the two countries: economic, trade, and investment cooperation in infrastructure, renewable energy, hydroelectric power, wind energy, agricultural production technology, and green economy.