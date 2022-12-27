Kyrgyzstan may extend registration period for citizens of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 27. Kyrgyzstan may extend the deadlines for registration upon place of stay for Azerbaijani citizens, Trend reports with reference to the official website of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan.

The relevant project of the Ministry of Digital Development of Kyrgyzstan has been submitted for public discussion on the website of the Cabinet of Ministers.

"Thus, for citizens arriving from Azerbaijan to Kyrgyzstan, the period during which it is necessary to register in the country will increase from 10 to 30 calendar days," the statement says.

Furthermore, the Ministry of Digital Development also proposes to give citizens of Uzbekistan the right to stay on the territory of Kyrgyzstan without registration for 30 days.