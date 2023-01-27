Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan completing process of delimitation of state border

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 27. Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan are completing the process of delimitation of the Kyrgyz-Uzbek state border, Trend reports via Kyrgyz president's press service.

The following statement was made today by Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov at a meeting with his Uzbek counterpart Shavkat Mirziyoyev, as part of his state visit to Kyrgyzstan.

"I am convinced that by resolving border issues, we will lay a solid foundation for confident development and prosperity of our future generations. This is truly a historic event. We have demonstrated our readiness for dialogue and the search for mutually acceptable solutions on border issues," Japarov noted.

The head of Kyrgyzstan stressed that such a significant event would be secured by the exchange of ratification instruments of the treaty within the framework of this state visit.

Meanwhile, according to Japarov, Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan will also sign the Declaration on Comprehensive Strategic Partnership and thereby bring relations to an unprecedented level of bilateral cooperation.