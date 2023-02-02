Kyrgyzstan opens new enterprises in Jalal-Abad region

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 2. Some 853 new enterprises were opened in Jalal-Abad region of Kyrgyzstan in 2022, as was noted during the meeting between Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan Bakyt Torobayev, the plenipotentiary representative of the Kyrgyz President in Jalal-Abad region Absattar Syrgabayev, and other akims (heads of local government), mayors, and officials, Trend reports via Kyrgyz media.

According to the information, 3,443 work places were created within the new enterprises.

In 2022, industrial sector in Jalal-Abad region manufactured production worth more than 9 billion soms ($104 million).

Jalal-Abad is the leading oil-producing region in Kyrgyzstan, with Kyrgyzneftegaz state oil and gas producing company operating from here. As the head of the board of Kyrgyzneftegaz OJSC Nurgazy Nishanov, said earlier, it is planned to launch a new oil-refinery with estimated production of 500,000 tons of oil per year in the region by 2025.

Furthermore, Toktogul hydropower plant, which is the biggest power plant of Kyrgyzstan with installed capacity 1,200 kWt, also located in Jalal-Abad region. It produces 40 percent of electricity in Kyrgyzstan.