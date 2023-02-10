Islamic Development Bank talks new country strategy for Kyrgyzstan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 10. The Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) plans to launch a Country Partnership Strategy for Kyrgyzstan for the period 2023-2025, Ibrahim Shoukry, Head for the IsDB Regional Hub Kazakhstan, told Trend.

According to Shoukry, this strategy will be a reference for IsDB operations in the country in the coming years.

Moreover, the Bank approved to partially financing the Reconstruction of Suusamyr-Talas-Taraz, Phase-4 Road project in Kyrgyzstan in December 2022, he added.

"The project development objective is to improve the efficiency of the road transport infrastructure and ensure the safe movement of goods and people along the project road section," the representative explained.

In addition, IsDB is studying several projects in the social, agricultural and energy sectors for the period 2023-2024, Shoukry said.

There are 10 projects in transportation sector that the IsDB has in Kyrgyzstan, 8 of which have been carried out already. The total funding for projects in this sector amounted to $131.9 million.

The IsDB's total project portfolio in Kyrgyzstan as of today has totaled $421million. In total, 71 projects of the Bank are present in the country, out of which 52 have been already implemented, while 19 are still underway.