Kyrgyz agriculture companies expanding businesses, backed by USAID program

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 13. The US Agency for International Development (USAID) has provided a grant assistance totaling $425,000 to 10 agricultural companies in Kyrgyzstan under the Agro Trade project, since 2021, a source at USAID told Trend.

USAID’s Agro Trade project is a five-year initiative (July 2020 – June 2025, worth $15 million) that promotes job creation and increases incomes of farmers and agribusinesses in Kyrgyzstan by strengthening value chains, leading to increased regional and cross-border trade with Uzbekistan.

The USAID said the mentioned funds helped the companies to expand their production by 92 percent and create more than 2,600 additional jobs for women, youth, and marginalized groups.

In addition, USAID also conducts awareness campaigns on available support for victims of gender-based violence and carries out business acceleration programs specifically for women and youth. These activities have reached more than 41,000 people in the south of Kyrgyzstan.

"Under the Agro Trade project, USAID sponsored participation in international exhibitions and facilitated business-to-business meetings that helped 151 Kyrgyz companies to establish business linkages with Uzbek companies and increase export of agricultural products from the Kyrgyzstan," the source said.

The USAID said some 5,938 individuals attended training sessions to help to increase productivity and sales, and 199 agricultural enterprises received business development services and consultations.

Overall, the USAID’s work under the Agro Trade project has benefited more than 6,728 rural households in southern Kyrgyzstan.