Kyrgyzstan's local car production increases

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 22. Kyrgyzstan’s car production value amounted to 1.3 billion soms ($15 million) in 2022, Trend reports via the State Statistical Committee of Kyrgyzstan.

The mentioned figure is an increase of approximately 1.3 times from 1 billion soms ($11 million) in 2021.

Kyrgyzstan produced cars worth 131.1 million soms ($1.4 million) in January 2023, which is a decrease from 142 million soms ($1.6 million) in the same month of 2021.

Kyrgyzstan registered a considerate increase in car exports last year. The country exported 990 passenger cars on $19.6 million in 2022, it is a more than twofold increase over the same period in 2021 (437 cars on $8 million).

Of them, 825 passenger cars worth $15 million were exported to Russia. It is more than by 2.5 times compared to Kyrgyz exports in 2021 (308 cars).

Overall, the value of industrial production in Kyrgyzstan amounted to 426 billion soms ($4.9 billion) in 2022 increasing by 11.4 percent over the same period in 2021 - 355 billion soms ($4 billion).

In 2022, Uzbekistan and Kyrgyzstan agreed on the site for the construction of a new plant for the production of Uzbek passenger cars in Kyrgyzstan. The plant is going to be constructed in the Chuy region in the northern Kyrgyzstan.

The project will be implemented by Uzbekistan’s Uzavtosanoat company, and Kyrgyzstan’s TS Technik and Nur companies. At the initial stages, the sides plan to produce Chevrolet and Isuzu commercial vehicles.