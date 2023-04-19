Azerbaijan, Kyrgyzstan discuss economic co-op, investments, Azerbaijani-Kyrgyz Development Fund

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 19. Minister of Economy of Azerbaijan Mikayil Jabbarov and his Kyrgyz counterpart Daniyar Amangeldiev discussed cooperation between the two countries, Trend reports with reference to the Ministry of Economy of Kyrgyzstan.

The meeting was scheduled ahead of the 70th Anniversary Session of the United Nations Economic Commission for Europe (UNECE), held on April 18-19 in Geneva, Switzerland.

Following the meeting, the sides discussed bilateral trade and investment cooperation, as well as the main themes of the 5th meeting of the Azerbaijani-Kyrgyz Intergovernmental Commission, which will be held in June this year.

The parties also discussed the practical launch of the Azerbaijani-Kyrgyz Development Fund.

The Kyrgyz ministry noted that the countries have already completed domestic procedures for the entry into force of the agreement between the cabinet of ministers of Kyrgyzstan and the government of Azerbaijan on the establishment of the fund.

Within the frame of the 70th session of the UNECE, Kyrgyz minister also had a meeting with Executive Secretary of the Economic Commission for Europe Olga Algayerova on April 18.

The 70th session of the UNECE is dedicated to the digital and green transformations for sustainable development in the region of the Economic Commission for Europe.