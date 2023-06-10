WB issues loan to over 700 Kyrgyz farmers

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 10. World Bank (WB) has provided financing totaling $1.16 million to 774 farmers in Kyrgyzstan, Trend reports.

The financial aid was provided within the frame of Integrated Dairy Productivity Improvement Project.

Within the framework of the project, the World Bank representatives conducted visits to the Talas, Issyk-Kul, and Naryn regions of Kyrgyzstan. During these visits, meetings with groups of borrowers consisting of milk producers were organized. And the establishment of a second group of borrowers was announced.

The WB delegation was represented by Practice Manager for Agriculture and Food in the WB’s Europe and Central Asia Sustainable Development Group Frauke Jungbluth, project manager from the WB side Tahira Syed and co-manager of the project Talaibek Koshmatov.

The Integrated Dairy Productivity Improvement Project for Kyrgyzstan was approved by the WB board on November 29, 2016.

The project, with a total cost of $5.12 million, is implemented by the Ministry of Agriculture of Kyrgyzstan and set to conclude on January 15, 2026.

The main goal of the Integrated Dairy Productivity Improvement Project in Kyrgyzstan is to improve the productivity of dairy animals and the quality of milk on the farms benefiting from the project.