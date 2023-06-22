Qatar considered one of priority countries for Kyrgyzstan to increase co-op

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 22. Qatar is considered one of the priority countries for Kyrgyzstan to increase cooperation, Trend reports.

According to official data, this was stated by the President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov during talks with the Amir of the State of Qatar Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al Thani.

During the meeting, the leaders of the two countries discussed current directions and prospects of bilateral cooperation, and ongoing work to build up and interact in all areas of mutual interest.

In turn, the Amir of Qatar expressed hope that new opportunities in the trade and economic sphere, infrastructure, tourism, agriculture, and other areas will open up as a result of the visit.

The leaders of the countries confirmed their readiness to develop and deepen bilateral cooperation in all sectors and the practical implementation of joint investment projects.

Meanwhile, the Amir of the State of Qatar Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al Thani, arrived in Kyrgyzstan for the first time on a state visit on June 6, 2023.

Within the framework of his state visit on June 7, 2023, bilateral negotiations are being held in narrow and expanded formats, and a wide range of issues of mutual interest are being discussed, as well as prospects for further deepening bilateral cooperation.