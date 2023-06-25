Kyrgyzstan's exports of honey rises by 20%

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 25. Kyrgyzstan exported 118.9 tons of natural honey for $423,300 from January through April 2023, Trend reports.

The data from the State Statistical Committee of Kyrgyzstan shows that the volume of the exports rose by 20 percent compared to the same period of 2022 (98.5 tons), while the value declined by 3.3 percent in comparison with the last year’s indicators ($437,700).

In the specified period, the primary destination for honey exports from Kyrgyzstan was China, with a quantity of 48 tons. According to the statistical data, Kyrgyzstan did not export any honey to China during the same months in 2022.

Kyrgyzstan exported honey to the following countries from January through April 2023:

Country-importer Volume of the exports Value of the exports China 48 tons $116,600 The US 17.6 tons $91,600 The UAE 17.2 tons $49,700 Saudi Arabia 16.7 tons $33,500 Japan 8.4 tons $85,800 Qatar 5.6 tons $22,400 Kuwait 2.2 tons $11,000 Kazakhstan 0.9 tons $4,600 Bahrain 900 kg $2,500 South Korea 900 kg $3,500 Malaysia 500 kg $1,500

During the period from January to April 2023, the trade turnover of Kyrgyzstan amounted to $3.9 billion, showing a year-on-year increase of 25.5 percent.

Exports experienced a growth of 18.9 percent, while imports saw a more substantial rise of 26.8 percent.