Kyrgyzstan's exports of honey rises by 20%

Kyrgyzstan Materials 25 June 2023 08:27 (UTC +04:00)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 25. Kyrgyzstan exported 118.9 tons of natural honey for $423,300 from January through April 2023, Trend reports.

The data from the State Statistical Committee of Kyrgyzstan shows that the volume of the exports rose by 20 percent compared to the same period of 2022 (98.5 tons), while the value declined by 3.3 percent in comparison with the last year’s indicators ($437,700).

In the specified period, the primary destination for honey exports from Kyrgyzstan was China, with a quantity of 48 tons. According to the statistical data, Kyrgyzstan did not export any honey to China during the same months in 2022.

Kyrgyzstan exported honey to the following countries from January through April 2023:

Country-importer

Volume of the exports

Value of the exports

China

48 tons

$116,600

The US

17.6 tons

$91,600

The UAE

17.2 tons

$49,700

Saudi Arabia

16.7 tons

$33,500

Japan

8.4 tons

$85,800

Qatar

5.6 tons

$22,400

Kuwait

2.2 tons

$11,000

Kazakhstan

0.9 tons

$4,600

Bahrain

900 kg

$2,500

South Korea

900 kg

$3,500

Malaysia

500 kg

$1,500

During the period from January to April 2023, the trade turnover of Kyrgyzstan amounted to $3.9 billion, showing a year-on-year increase of 25.5 percent.

Exports experienced a growth of 18.9 percent, while imports saw a more substantial rise of 26.8 percent.

