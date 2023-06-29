Kyrgyzstan's exports to Uzbekistan grow 15% in 4M2023

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 29. Trade turnover between Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan reached $151.9 million during the period from January through April 2023, constituting 3.9 percent of Kyrgyzstan's overall trade turnover, Trend reports.

As data of the State Statistical Committee of Kyrgyzstan shows, the trade turnover between the countries increased by 4 percent during the reported period, compared to $146 million registered from January through April of the previous year.

Exports to Uzbekistan accounted for 11.4 percent of Kyrgyz export with a total value of $70.3 million, which is 15 percent more than in the corresponding period of 2022 ($61.1 million).

During the period under review, imports from Uzbekistan equaled $81.6 million (2.5 percent of Kyrgyzstan’s total imports), decreasing 4 percent compared to $84.9 million from January through April 2022.

Trade between Kyrgyzstan and the CIS countries reached $1.3 billion, or 34.15 percent of Kyrgyzstan's overall trade turnover from January through April 2023. The figure decreased by 7 percent compared to the same period in 2022 ($1.4 billion).

Kyrgyzstan's exports to the CIS countries amounted to $391.5 million, increasing 8.7 percent compared to the corresponding months in 2022 ($360.2 million). These exports constituted 63.5 percent of Kyrgyzstan's total exports.

Imports from the CIS countries into Kyrgyzstan were valued at $931.6 million, or 28.5 percent of its total imports. The figure declined by 12.3 percent compared to the $1 billion recorded in the corresponding period of 2022.