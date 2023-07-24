Kyrgyzstan's Kumtor Gold Company discloses net profit

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, July 24. The net profit of the Kumtor Gold Company in Kyrgyzstan amounted to $36.9 million from January through March 2023, Trend reports.

According to the data released by the company, the payments to the budget of Kyrgyzstan amounted to $48.1 million in the first quarter of the current year.

At the same time, 2,504 kilograms of gold were produced at the Kumtor mine from January through March 2023, surpassing the 2,068 kilograms produced in the same period of 2022.

The increase in production can primarily be attributed to the higher gold content in the ore delivered to the processing plant, along with an improved metal recovery rate.

In the first quarter of 2023, the average gold content in the ore supplied to the plant from various stockpiles was 2.34 grams per ton, with a gold recovery rate of 72.11 percent.

In comparison, during the same period in 2022, these figures stood at 2.27 grams per ton and 67.46 percent for the recovery rate.

Kumtor mine, located in Kyrgyzstan, is the largest gold mining enterprise in Central Asia. From the start of industrial production in May 1997 until December 31, 2022, the Kumtor deposit has yielded over 14.3 million ounces of gold.