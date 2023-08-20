Kyrgyzstan increases imports of oil products from Belgium

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, August 20. Kyrgyzstan's imports of oil products from Belgium from January through June 2023 amounted to 1,354 tons, which is a 7.2 times increase compared to the same period in 2022 (187 tons), Trend reports.

According to the State Statistical Committee of the country, the import value totaled $4.705 million, increasing 6.2 times compared to the first half of the previous year ($755,200). Belgium has become the fourth-largest supplier of oil to Kyrgyzstan from January through June 2023.

The largest supplier of oil products to Kyrgyzstan in the reporting period was Russia, from which Kyrgyzstan imported 189,809 tons of oil products worth $127.146 million. The volume of these imports decreased by 49 percent year-on-year.

The second-largest supplier was Kazakhstan, exporting 14,899 tons of oil products valued at $8.104 million to Kyrgyzstan in the first half of the current year. The volume of these imports experienced a 30 percent year-on-year decrease.

The third main supplier of oil products to Kyrgyzstan was Uzbekistan, which exported 2,600 tons of oil worth $2.114 million. The volume of these exports dropped by 34 percent year-on-year.

Overall, Kyrgyzstan imported 213,636 tons of oil products from January through June 2023, which is 40 percent less than in the same period of 2022 (352,332 tons).