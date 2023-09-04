Kyrgyzstan’s Aero Nomad Airlines eye to expand its fleet

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, September 4. Kyrgyzstan’s Aero Nomad Airlines company plans to expand its fleet with a modern wide-body passenger aircraft, the Airbus A330, Trend reports.

Currently, the airline's fleet consists of four Airbus A320 aircraft. The key features of the Airbus A330 include a passenger capacity of up to 293 passengers in both business and economy classes.

The aircraft has a range of up to 13,400 kilometers, enabling flights from Tajikistan to destinations such as Thailand, Vietnam, Saudi Arabia, Sri Lanka, Istanbul, Antalya, and various other countries worldwide.

Aero Nomad Airlines is a Kyrgyz airline established in 2021. The airline conducts regular and charter flights from Kyrgyzstan to cities in Pakistan, including Islamabad, Lahore, Peshawar, and Multan, as well as to Indian Delhi, and Russian Moscow.

The airline also operates regular and charter flights from the cities of Bishkek and Osh to domestic and international destinations.