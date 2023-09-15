Projects to be implemented by WB in Kyrgyzstan next year named

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, September 15. Six projects, totaling $201.4 million, are planned to be implemented in Kyrgyzstan with the participation of the World Bank (WB) in 2024, Trend reports.

This was said during a meeting between Ruslan Tatikov, Deputy Minister of Economy and Finance of Kyrgyzstan, and World Bank Regional Director for Central Asia Tatiana Proskuryakova. During the meeting, the sides discussed the program of planned projects in partnership with WB for the financial years 2023–2025.

The projects that WB will be implementing in Kyrgyzstan in 2024 include:

1. Kyrgyzstan Resilient Landscape Restoration Project

2. Additional financing within the framework of the CASA-1000 project

3. Additional financing within the framework of the Digital CASA-Kyrgyzstan project

4. Additional financing for the Heat Supply Improvement Project

5. A third project for additional financing of sustainable water supply and sanitation

6. Regional Economic Development Project for Kyrgyzstan

The parties also discussed WB’s partnership program with Kyrgyzstan for the financial years 2024–2028.

According to Ruslan Tatikov, the new partnership program encompasses all key issues outlined in Kyrgyzstan's national development program until 2026, supports the country's new initiatives, and focuses on three vital sectors: energy, water resources, and agriculture.